Learning more about the SCAD Museum of Art

By Becky Sattero
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Museums think about a timeline of hundreds of years. We’re simultaneously thinking about art of right now and what’s about to be the most important art everyone sees all over the world, and what is responding to the current world we live in,” Daniel Palmer, the chief curator for the SCAD Museum of Art said.

The SCAD Museum of Art is a premiere contemporary art museum showcasing dynamic exhibitions. The museum unites international artists whose practices spark conversations within a contemporary art discourse.

“All of the exhibitions are currently open, and they’re just getting such rave reviews already. So many people are coming through the galleries and really absolutely floored by the diversity of media and different approaches to making art that we’re exhibiting here—and especially to the geographical diversity of the artists,” Palmer said.

But for now, we can marvel at the masterpieces, hanging on the historic walls of the SCAD Museum of Art.

