Man arrested after shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- A murder suspect was arrested for the Oct. 16 shooting and subsequent car crash at Mundy and Weldon streets that resulted in the death of Rashard Kinlaw, according to Savannah police.

U.S. Marshals located Jaheim Mitchell, 17, on Nov. 8 in Martinez. He is in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

Original Story- Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday.

The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street.

Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash.

Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, 21-year-old Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The circumstances that led to the shooting and crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 912.651.6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

