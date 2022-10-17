Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man arrested after shooting near Mundy St., Weldon St.

One person injured in shooting near Mundy and Weldon
One person injured in shooting near Mundy and Weldon(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- A murder suspect was arrested for the Oct. 16 shooting and subsequent car crash at Mundy and Weldon streets that resulted in the death of Rashard Kinlaw, according to Savannah police.

U.S. Marshals located Jaheim Mitchell, 17, on Nov. 8 in Martinez. He is in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

Original Story- Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday.

The shooting happened near the area of Mundy Street and Weldon Street.

Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a single vehicle crash.

Officers responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m. for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, 21-year-old Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The circumstances that led to the shooting and crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 912.651.6728 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
First Alert Weather
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring wind to the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

Latest News

File image of classroom
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
FILE PHOTO - A previous Savannah Veterans Day Parade
Veterans Day Parade in Savannah moved to Saturday
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch