Man arrested following East Dublin Homicide

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man following a shooting that happened on Oct. 16.

Nicholas Parks, 25, was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, 24.

The shooting happened on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin.

Officials say the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI for assistance with a death investigation Oct. 16.

The investigation revealed that an altercation took place between Parks and King during a party, according to officials.

During the altercation, Parks shot King, who died on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

