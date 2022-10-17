One person injured in shooting near Mundy and Weldon
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday.
The shooting happened near the area of Mundy and Weldon.
Officials say a male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident following a car crash.
