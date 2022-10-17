Savannah city council votes to repair lake at Joe Tribble Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running.

While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used to be a lake. The City of Savannah is putting $2.5 million into repairs to bring the lake back.

It’s something frequent walkers of this trail say is long overdue.

Here’s what the lake looked like last December just before it was drained because of a breach on the backside of the lake. Now, greenery almost covers the manmade lake.

Officials with City of Savannah Capital Improvements say last year the water level kept dropping, so now they plan to refill all the voids that have formed over the breached areas.

They’ll do so by building a clay wall, 12 feet wide and 27 feet high, to prevent future breaches in Tribble Lake. The trail at the park will also be replaced.

One frequent walker at the park says she’s been waiting for the park to be brought back to life.

“It’s past due, well overdue. I come out here often. A lot of people come out here and walk. The fountain was awesome. It’s so serene, so quiet and it needs to be revitalized. The ducks were here so I’m excited about them fixing the park back up.”

City officials say it took almost a year to start repairs because they had to get down to the root of the issues. They say they’ll be starting repairs next week and the project should take four months.

The park will be closed during repairs.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.