Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

Bulloch County: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Effingham County:

Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield, Ga.

Hardeeville: Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pooler: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Richmond Hill: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sylvania: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty County: Trunk or Treat with the YMCA on October 22 at 5:30 p.m.

