Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

Trick-or-treat times
Trick-or-treat times
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:

  • Bulloch County: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Effingham County:
  1. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga.
  2. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield, Ga.
  • Hardeeville: Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Pooler: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Richmond Hill: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sylvania: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Liberty County: Trunk or Treat with the YMCA on October 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Share your Halloween costumes with WTOC! You can submit your pictures below:

