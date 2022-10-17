Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
Oct. 17, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:
- Bulloch County: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Effingham County:
- Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga.
- Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield, Ga.
- Hardeeville: Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pooler: Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Richmond Hill: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sylvania: Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Liberty County: Trunk or Treat with the YMCA on October 22 at 5:30 p.m.
