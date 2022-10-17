Sky Cams
Tybee Post Theater hosting Jack the Ripper

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Ballet Theatre is celebrating Halloween early by reaching into its past and bringing back their unique performance of Jack the Ripper for the first time since 2019 this weekend.

Laura Jansen is one of the featured dancers with Savannah Ballet. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look ahead to the shows at the Tybee Post Theater that will be one of the highlights of the group’s 25th anniversary season.

First Tee curriculum being taught in local schools
6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island
Tybee Post Theater hosting Jack the Ripper
6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island
