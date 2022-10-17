Warm start to the week, but CHILLY air is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Roads will be dry for the commute, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day.

Temperatures will be near 80 at lunchtime with highs in the lower 80s a strong front will approach during the afternoon and evening, bringing an isolated chance for showers with it. There’s a slightly better chance for a downpour late, closer to the coast.

Cooler air filters in behind the front, with temperatures in the mid 50s on Tuesday morning. Clouds will clear throughout the day with afternoon highs only in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will REALLY feel like fall, with lows around Savannah in the lower 40s. Inland areas will likely drop down into the upper 30s briefly Wednesday and Thursday morning with highs only in the mid 60s.

Cool and dry air sticks around through the work week, as we gradually warm up heading into the weekend. Low to mid 40s are still likely Friday morning with highs in the lower 70s. Dry weather continues through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s

Tropical update:

The tropics remain inactive, from the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and throughout the Atlantic. We are not expecting any systems to develop within the next five days. Enjoy the calm weather!

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.