The 24-Hour Plays with the Savannah Repertory Theater

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The urgency of live theater gets even more intense this week with a series of short plays and musicals that will be written, rehearsed and performed within 24 hours - hitting the stage in downtown Savannah.

Savannah Repertory Theater presents “The 24 Hour Plays: Savannah’' - Saturday night at the Cultural Arts Center.

