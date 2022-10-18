Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.(USMINT.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hollywood trailblazer Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American featured on U.S. currency.

Over the decades, Wong rose to fame and became the first Asian American film star in Hollywood.

Wong talked herself into her first movie role when she was only 14 years old.

Her first leading role was in “The Toll of the Sea” in 1922 when she was 17.

Wong died in 1961.

The Wong quarter will be the fifth released this year as part of the American Women Quarters Program. The program calls for five new coins each year from 2022 through 2025.

The U.S. Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
Homeless camp
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
Police Lights
Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.
Derek Ramone San Juan
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

Latest News

Bryan County
Bryan Co. Middle High School gets $5.5 million athletic facility renovations
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference announcing...
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care
FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis heads upfield after a catch against the Washington...
Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ‘23