Bryan Co. softball team hosting super-regional tournament at upgraded facility

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County High School’s softball team starts their playoff run Tuesday.

The team will host part of the super-regional tournament at home thanks to a multimillion-dollar facility upgrade.

Bryan County Middle/High School is finishing what will be $5.2 million worth of athletic facility renovations paid for by ESPLOST funds.

“Just look at it, they’re pretty amazing. We have a new raiders course, a new, state of the art weight room, as well as a new track,” Athletic Director Blaine Ennis said.

Athletic director Blaine Ennis praises the district’s Board of Education for the renovations.

“These are one of the best facilities, I would say in the state of Georgia. So we are very fortunate to have this, especially our athletes here so we appreciate that.”

The upgrades also include new fields for baseball and softball and new lighting.

“So this is the new addition”

Ennis says before facility constraints restricted the school from being able to host certain athletic events.

“We will finally be able to host a high school track meet for our students, so we’re really excited about that. Now we have a designated field for varsity baseball, varsity softball and we still have that combo field for middle school softball and baseball.”

Players say their performance has improved.

“Last year, I’m pretty sure we won, what? 2 games? Now we’re 4-2. So that’s a substantial difference from last year,” Football Player Austin Clemons said.

And while they credit hard work for that improvement…they say the upgrades don’t hurt.

“I like the fact that we actually have a home field now. Last year we didn’t have a home field, we had to practice and play at a rec ball field. And then after that, a tornado came and swept us out so we had to practice in someone’s backyard,” Football, Baseball Player Konner Leggett said.

As they say, the new facilities have also brought along more fans.

“It’s more of a mental thing just knowing that we’re coming on a nice field and being able to play night games at home, it’s a real confidence boost,” Softball Player Rebekah Johnson said.

Ennis says more work still needs to be done before the work is complete.

She credits the new facilities with boosting pride and morale among the school community.

