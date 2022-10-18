Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City.

According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth.

Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away.

The chase ended near Highway 21 and Brampton Road.

Police say there were no injuries.

Georgia Power was also on the scene.

