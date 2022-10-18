Sky Cams
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City.

According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth.

Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away.

The chase ended near Highway 21 and Brampton Road.

Police say there were no injuries.

Georgia Power was also on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

