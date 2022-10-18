Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Current RBC Heritage champ looks forward to being back in the Lowcountry

Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth(CJ CUP)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As the CJ CUP gets into high gear, some of the biggest names in golf are getting their first looks at the course at Congaree.

With many of the top pros not playing in the Palmetto Championship last year, much of the stacked CJ CUP field have been getting their first looks at Congaree over the last two days - like Jordan Spieth.

“I’ve never been here before it’s really cool, I very much enjoyed the 9 holes I played and looking forward to seeing the rest of it today. The whole setting here reminds me of a couple of my favorite places that I’ve been, and it should be a nice firm tough test for everybody,” Spieth said.

Spieth, who you might remember just won at the RBC Heritage back in April, says there’s just something about our area that he enjoys.

“I also really like these courses that are, I don’t know if you can consider this the Lowcountry or if it’s too far inland, but these courses like the Hilton Head area down to the Sea Island area, Charleston area where you get this kind of sand packed ground, these trees, it’s really pretty and for me I find the visuals the way that the holes are shaped to be very appealing,” Spieth said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
Homeless camp
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
Police Lights
Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.
Derek Ramone San Juan
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

Latest News

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
Bryan County
Bryan Co. Middle/High School gets $5.5 million athletic facility renovations
CJ Cup tees off this Thursday at Congaree Golf Club
CJ Cup tees off this Thursday at Congaree Golf Club
CJ Cup tees off this Thursday at Congaree Golf Club
CJ Cup tees off this Thursday at Congaree Golf Club