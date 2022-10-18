Current RBC Heritage champ looks forward to being back in the Lowcountry

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As the CJ CUP gets into high gear, some of the biggest names in golf are getting their first looks at the course at Congaree.

With many of the top pros not playing in the Palmetto Championship last year, much of the stacked CJ CUP field have been getting their first looks at Congaree over the last two days - like Jordan Spieth.

“I’ve never been here before it’s really cool, I very much enjoyed the 9 holes I played and looking forward to seeing the rest of it today. The whole setting here reminds me of a couple of my favorite places that I’ve been, and it should be a nice firm tough test for everybody,” Spieth said.

Spieth, who you might remember just won at the RBC Heritage back in April, says there’s just something about our area that he enjoys.

“I also really like these courses that are, I don’t know if you can consider this the Lowcountry or if it’s too far inland, but these courses like the Hilton Head area down to the Sea Island area, Charleston area where you get this kind of sand packed ground, these trees, it’s really pretty and for me I find the visuals the way that the holes are shaped to be very appealing,” Spieth said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.