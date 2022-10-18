Garden City extends industrial rezoning moratorium

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A six-month pause is turning into an eight-month moratorium on all industrial rezoning in Garden City.

City council unanimously voted to extend it tonight.

The city of Garden City has been in desperate need of more residential development for a long time.

It’s the home city for the ports and while that brings some positives, it doesn’t help the housing issue.

“Residential housing for us unlike other cities is key to survivability.”

The city manager has spoken in the past about getting too many industrial and commercial inquiries with no interest in residential.

That’s why a moratorium on industrial rezoning started in May and council extended it tonight.

“If we do not increase the number of residents we have in Garden City, industrial encroachment will continue.”

Mona Lisa, the president of the Garden City housing team, has been pushing the city for more residential zoning.

“The housing need is still there and of course it’s increasing as the inflation goes up and rent and everything else.”

The past five months she’s noticed slow progress on the city’s end.

“Unfortunately, I’ve noticed trucking is still happening you know, industrial businesses are still happening but I do see the city is coming around and realizing residential is important.”

The city manager says they extended the pause to make sure they get it right that includes looking at all of their ordinances before revising, seeing what zoning classifications fit and what doesn’t.

Monroe says it’s all helping slow down industrial development.

“I think that helps tremendously as long as we can keep them at bay, we can sort of start recouping, regrouping, and galvanizing to figure out where we want it how we want it and make it happen.”

Properties that are already zoned can’t be changed but the city says they can do something about decisions moving forward.

The city says this is the last extension they can give.

It will expire in January.

