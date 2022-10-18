Heritage Library brings ghost stories to life

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a chance to get into the Halloween spirit out on Hilton Head the Heritage Library has just the thing.

For the next four days you have a chance to step back in time and learn about some real-life ghost stories, from the ghosts themselves at Zion Cemetery.

“This is a sight that dates back to the revolutionary era and the antebellum period on Hilton Head Island and it contains a lot of historical characters,” says the co-chair of the history department for the Heritage Library Richard Thomas.

At the Zion Cemetery many of those historical characters are coming back to life this week.

Stories of real people with a spooky twist.

“The spooky twist involves not only some of the paranormal happenings that have happened here at the cemetery in the past. But it also includes some of the best ghost stories that are tied to real people and real events in Hilton Head’s 500-year history,” says Thomas.

Stories that just seem perhaps a little more real this time of year.

“It’s an eerie time on the Island in October. It’s dark, windy and just that type of eerie feeling,” says fellow co-chair Dee Phillips.

Plus, when you turn out the lights, “at night this setting is pretty spooky just on its own,” said Thomas.

But as for whether or not they believe in the ghost stories?

“I mean that’s up to the individual. There’s never any proof of that, but there’s good reason for people to say, ‘yeah, that’s pretty spooky,’” Thomas says.

In this picture of Richard’s niece in front of the oldest structure on the Island, which just so happens to be in the cemetery, the Baynard Mausoleum, it appears the stories aren’t the only things being brought to life.

potential ghost capture in photo (Richard Thomas)

“Let’s just say that I’m not here at night by myself,” Phillips says.

The ‘Ghosts and Myths of Hilton Head Island’ tours start this Wednesday and run through Saturday the 22nd.

There is just one show each night at 7 pm and you must purchase tickets in advance.

To purchase tickets click here.

