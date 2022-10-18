Sky Cams
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County.

That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America.

The groundbreaking will mark the start of construction and will be followed by a community celebration at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

Officials from both Georgia and the US government officials are expected to attend.

WTOC did check in with SEDA’s president recently about the progress of the work here at the site.

“They’re starting to grade and do those things that are necessary. But when you go out there, and you see what’s happened since August 1st, it’s truly remarkable,” SEDA President Trip Tollison said.

This groundbreaking will come more than 5 months after Hyundai announced it would be building an electric vehicle and battery processing plant here.

The move represents a more than $5.5 billion investment from Hyundai and is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to the area.

Plant completion is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

