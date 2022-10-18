Much cooler today, even colder on Wednesday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out cooler, with temperatures dropping behind the strong cold front that just moved through!

Inland communities will be in the lower 50s at daybreak with cities closer to I-95 in the upper 50s.

Send the kiddos to school with a jacket this morning! Most of us will be in the 50s at sunrise. pic.twitter.com/tnyHcvmCoV — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 18, 2022

There will be a northwesterly breeze of about 10 miles an hour around throughout the day, reinforcing the cooler air! Even with plenty of sunshine, highs will only make to the mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days: Cold air continues to filter in, leading to mid to upper 30s for lows both mornings. This could lead to our first frost potential of the season, especially Thursday morning.

After chilly starts to the days, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine around! A gradual warming trend leads us into the weekend, but Friday morning will still be chilly with lows in Savannah in the lower 40s. Highs return to the lower 70s Friday afternoon with mid to upper 70s likely this weekend. It’ll be another great one to get outside! Other than a slim chance of rain on Sunday, we’ll likely stay dry for the next week or so.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of November.

