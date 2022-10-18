Sky Cams
Savannah police investigating fatal hit-and-run

(WABI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct 17.

Officers responded to northbound I-516 at Ogeechee Road and discovered a woman in the street suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a car around 10:20 p.m.

20-year-old Mya Lewis, was taken to a hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

According to officials, Lewis was near the left side of the northbound lanes when she was hit by an unknown car, which left the scene.

Investigators say they believe the car is darker in color, possibly gray or black, and has front end damage.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Traffic Unit at 912-525-3100 ext. 2474 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

