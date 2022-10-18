Sky Cams
Savannah Police releasing results of community engagement process for recruitment of new chief

Savannah Police
Savannah Police(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah and the police executive research forum, also known as PERF, will release the results of the community engagement process for the recruitment of a new chief.

As you may remember, the City of Savannah hired the search firm to help them fill the position and posted surveys to get the community’s input on the police chief search.

They received over 800 responses in total.

The purpose of the survey was to get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.

Mayor Van Johnson says PERF is now using that information to create the police chief job description that mirrors those findings.

“This report will summarize the results and i encourage those who took the survey and sat in those those focus groups to take the opportunity to read it and i also encourage city residents to review the report and get a good idea about hat our community wants to see in our next permanent police chief.”

The city manager Jay Melder will use the public’s feedback and this report to make his decision.

To review the report that summarizes the findings, click here.

