Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon.

They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus.

The Wayne County School System says they are grateful that police were notified by a citizen and could intervene before an accident happened.

