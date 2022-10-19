Sky Cams
Bluffton mom writes book about postpartum depression

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Having a baby can be the happiest time of a woman’s life. It can also come with an unexpected sadness as Lenora Wright discovered by experiencing postpartum depression when she had her first child seven years ago, which led to the Bluffton resident’s unexpected role of being an author.

When Wright became pregnant again three years later, she was concerned about a re-occurrence of postpartum depression, so she wrote Mommy’s Smile - mostly to explain to her son that any sadness she might be experiencing was not his fault, was natural and was something their growing family would work through together.

