Fans excited to see golf stars at CJ CUP event at Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA Tour has returned to the Lowcountry this week and spectators returned to the Congaree Golf Club for the pro-am in the CJ CUP on Wednesday.

There were plenty of stars to see at the CJ CUP, and for the first time during tournament week, there were people to see them.

“I didn’t think it would be this big but here we are, and these guys are some of the best players in the world here, so it’s pretty cool,” said Kevin Newton, from Savannah.

Players started arriving at the PGA Tour event at Congaree Golf Club last weekend, But Lowcountry golf fans got their first look Wednesday at the course and the field that will compete for a $10.5 million purse the next four days.

“It’s beautiful. We’ve got Rahm, Rory, JT, all the big names. Scottie, all these guys out here, it’s awesome just having them in Ridgeland,” said Christian Gill, from Bluffton.

“I saw McIlroy and I was so excited,” said Judith Lawler, from Summerville.

Congaree’s second turn at hosting a Tour event is restricted to just 78 players, but has attracted many of the game’s best. There’s strength at the top of the field with 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings here, and depth with 29 of the top 50 and 34 of the top 60.

And with no 36-hole cut and the first of four rounds set for Thursday, the opportunity to see them all continues through Sunday.

“Oh, it’s so wonderful, we’re so close to them. I see them on the television, but I’ve never been this close and so I’m excited about it.”

