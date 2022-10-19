Sky Cams
First Alert: Near-record lows this morning, chilly afternoon!

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days:

Cold air continues to filter in, leading to mid to upper 30s for lows both mornings. This could lead to our first frost potential of the season, especially Thursday morning.  If we make it to 40 degrees in Savannah Wednesday morning, we will tie a record set back in 2009.

After a really chilly start with wind chills in the mid 30s, temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A gradual warming trend leads us into the weekend, but Friday morning will still be chilly with lows in Savannah in the lower 40s. Highs return to the lower 70s Friday afternoon with mid to upper 70s likely this weekend. It’ll be another great one to get outside! Other than a slim chance of rain on Sunday, we’ll likely stay dry for the next week or so.

Warmer weather builds in this coming work week with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday along with just a minimal chance of rain.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

