Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday.

Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.

More than 30 crafts vendors and 30 food trucks, the downtown area will be full of plenty of things to do, and food to taste.

This spring’s event had around 15,000 people in attendance, and they’re expecting even more this weekend.

“Within just a few hours, they were running out of food, we had so many people show up. This was just something that this community has never had. Everybody flocked to it. Then the next one, it was bigger, the next one was bigger, you could barely walk down the streets, you had so many people, so many trucks, everyone was just so happy,” Event Sponsor Leigh Smiley said.

There will be road closures the day of the event, so be sure to stay tuned to the Liberty Chamber’s Facebook page before heading out the door.

The festival Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.