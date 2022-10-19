Liberty Co. sees large turnout for early voting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - We are in the third day of early voting in Georgia. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, people are turning out in record numbers with 268,000 voters already casting their ballots as of this morning.

Liberty County elections supervisor Ronda Walthour says this early voting season is the best she’s seen so far, and voters said they’re excited to cast their ballots early.

“Every election, I’m an early voter. I get out and do it. I see who my candidates are, I see what everyone is saying, and I come in and make my choice,” said voter Cathy Gamble.

Cathy Gamble is one of more than 1,800 people who have chosen to vote early in Liberty County this fall. That’s the latest number as of Wednesday morning, and Liberty County elections officials say they only expect that number to continue to grow quickly.

“I am really grateful that we’ve had everybody choosing to exercise their right to vote,” said Liberty County elections supervisor Ronda Walthour.

Walthour says they have 12 voting machines at each precinct, helping to get people in and out of their doors.

“It is a long ballot. When you get to the amendments, you’ve got to read. So, you want to understand. You don’t want anybody rushing, thinking that any pressure is on them to be able to vote.”

Voters say, getting in early is the most convenient.

“No line, I present my ID, they process, go straight to the machine, and out,” said voter Nancy Franklin.

With many saying they’re thankful that such an important process went smoothly for them.

“One vote counts. If it’s one vote, your vote counts. Your vote is your voice, and you have a voice in the process. That’s what’s sweet about it.”

Early voting in Liberty County runs until November 4th, with election day on Tuesday, November 8th.

