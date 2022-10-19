Sky Cams
Motion filed requesting new trial for Marc Wilson

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Marc Wilson has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty of manslaughter for a deadly 2020 shooting in Statesboro.

Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

A motion filed on Oct. 14 requests a new trial in Bulloch County. In the motion, claims are made that Wilson and his attorneys believe the evidence was lacking for the verdict.

