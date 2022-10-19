Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Plantation Dr. closed at S. Okatie Hwy. after single vehicle crash knocks down poles

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Levy Fire Department is warning drivers who travel in the area of Plantation Drive and South Okatie Highway to avoid the area.

According to Chief Saxon, poles have been knocked down due to a single vehicle wreck. The area has been closed since around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and no word on when the intersection will reopen.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
Police Lights
Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.
Derek Ramone San Juan
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
Homeless camp
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

Latest News

Attorneys representing prominent former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking that a...
Murdaugh defense team wants judge to strike prosecution’s request for alibi
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
THE News at 11
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
Jordan Spieth
Current RBC Heritage champ looks forward to being back in the Lowcountry