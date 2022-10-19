Plantation Dr. closed at S. Okatie Hwy. after single vehicle crash knocks down poles

LEVY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Levy Fire Department is warning drivers who travel in the area of Plantation Drive and South Okatie Highway to avoid the area.

According to Chief Saxon, poles have been knocked down due to a single vehicle wreck. The area has been closed since around 10 p.m. Tuesday night and no word on when the intersection will reopen.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.