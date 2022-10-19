Sky Cams
Police called to disturbances involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island

By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon.

Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case.

Police on Tybee Island have been called to incidents involving Quinton’s family members. Police say they were called in front of the Sandcastle Inn for a disturbance for people who were yelling back and forth. Police say Quinton’s family members were involved, including his grandmother Billie Joe Howell.

Some people who live and work on Tybee Island have claimed they’ve seen Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother around the island.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Quinton Simon’s remains at a Chatham County landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday that police believe his body was placed in a dumpster and then taken to the landfill.

Again, police have stated that Quinton’s mother, Leilani, is the prime suspect in his disappearance and death, but no arrests have been made in this case.

