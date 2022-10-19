RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events.

A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.

Secondly, it means the prize for winning the Heritage jumps to $20 million, more than doubling the $8.3 million they were expecting for their 55th year. The Heritage’s tournament director, Steve Wilmot, was absolutely glowing with joy after the news.

”I’ve gotten a little emotional the last couple weeks when I knew things were happening because there’s so much work that’s put in, not just by myself and our board and our staff which are second to none in the country, but all the commitments and dedication and the support. Whether it’s our vendors or our food purveyors or volunteers parking cars, they’re all apart of this,” Wilmot said.

The Heritage is one of just four tournaments to earn this elevation, joining 13 others as the official biggest events in professional golf.

Wilmot says this is a win for everyone involved, including the charities that benefit from the Heritage’s success.

