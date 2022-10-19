Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County.

MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday.

The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16.

MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers.

That includes FAO Schwartz, The Sharper Image, Discovery, and Vernado.

The company’s CEO says they decided to build the new facility in this specific area mostly because of how close it is to the Savannah ports.

“The port was very important. Most of our distribution centers were in California and we were relying on a overly utilized L.A. beach set of ports and so we knew we wanted to look on the east coast,” said Carl Warschausky, the CEO of 360 Group of MerchSource.

The CEO says Georgia has been great to work with.

He also says he believes this will be a long-term wonderful business relationship.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.