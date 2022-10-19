Top Teacher: Matt Schiaffino

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is a calming influence for his students but also gives them the motivation they need to succeed in school.

Meet Matt Schiaffino from Effingham County schools.

We were able to surprise teacher Matt Schiaffino at Ebenezer Middle School in Effingham County with our WTOC Top teacher award. He says he loves his job.

Actually coming to work each day is actually joyful. and it’s one of the first jobs I can say I actually enjoy coming in to work everyday.

Schiaffino teaches special education and tries to build a strong relationship with his students.

“It’s the most important part in my opinion, it gets them to enjoy coming to your classroom throughout the day. 49:13 49:26 We try to keep it as low key and relaxed as we can throughout the day. and I feel like most of them enjoy coming to the classroom.”

“He does a remarkable job with the students just making sure that all of their needs are met. He does a good job in teaching the soft skills and dealing with day to day life,” Principal Brett Griffin said.

Seeing the success that they actually from start to finish at the end of the year, that motivates me to come back in. and just be a better teacher. 51:16

“They are great kids and I think everybody has the potential to learn. a little bit of motivation goes a long way.”

Matt Schiaffino, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.