Beaufort Police make arrest in connection to Operation Rock the Boat

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest thanks to Operation Rock the Boat.

According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon of Beaufort.

Police identified Fallon as one of the subjects communicating with undercover officers during the operation. They say Fallon allegedly sent sexually explicit messages on a social media platform to whom he believed were minors.

As the investigation continued, investigators obtained search warrants on Fallon’s social media accounts.

On Oct. 18, Beaufort Police Investigators obtained three arrest warrants on Fallon for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor. On Oct. 19, Beaufort Police Investigators arrested Fallon.

Investigators also served search warrants on Fallon’s vehicle and his home. Fallon was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he is waiting for a bond hearing.

The charge of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

