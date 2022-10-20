Coastal Health District leaders concerned about rise in flu cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flu season is off to an early start this fall especially here in Georgia.

According to the latest CDC data, Georgia ranks among the areas with the highest flu transmission in the country right now. Local health leaders say it’s raising some concerns.

Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District says cases typically don’t pick up in Georgia until late November or early December.

Dr. Davis says area hospitals are seeing a lot of flu cases, primarily influenza A, but most of them do not require inpatient care.

Hospital staff at Memorial Health in Savannah say they have four flu cases in the hospital. From October 1st through 15th, they had 234 positive flu cases.

Davis adds that since flu are already so high, it’s hard to tell what’s ahead.

“If we don’t get changes in the flu virus during the winter here, if there’s no new variants, or mutations don’t crop up, it may be that we have an early, hard flu season, and maybe we’ll be spared later in the year, but I can’t really say that will happen.”

Davis adds that if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, now is the time. It takes about two weeks to become effective within your immune system.

The Coastal Health District is hosting a drive-through flu vaccination clinic at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus on Wednesday.

