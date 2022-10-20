Criminal justice professor discusses intricacies of Quinton Simon case

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been 15 days since a Chatham County toddler, Quinton Simon, was reported missing.

This week, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI announced that the focus of the search was switching to a landfill in the county.

FBI agents were at the landfill for day three of their search for Quinton Simon’s remains. FBI officials have said this will be an extensive search that could last for days on end.

As the search for the 20-month-old continues, police have not arrested their only suspect – Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon.

Associate Criminal Justice Professor at Georgia Southern University, Chad Posick says in cases of a missing child this young, it’s typical for the child’s parents or someone close to the child to be responsible for their disappearance.

As this search for Quinton gains national attention and people all over are grieving the loss of this baby boy, Posick says this case is raising many questions all over.

“The news of the disappearance spread really quickly and now the investigation is getting a lot of attention. So, this is the first major case of this sort of magnitude that we’ve seen in this era where news can spread so quickly and again, this impacts the investigation. It impacts what people know about the case and it raises a lot of questions,” Posick said.

Posick also said he believes the police are doing the right thing by not going into detail about the evidence they have. He says he thinks police are making sure they don’t do anything that could jeopardize this case moving forward.

