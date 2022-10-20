Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 10 of high school football

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 10 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday

  • Coffee at Jenkins
  • New Hampstead at Islands
  • Beaufort at North Charleston

Friday

  • Richmond Hill at Lowndes
  • Brunswick at South Effingham
  • Evans at Glynn Academy
  • Bradwell Institute at Statesboro
  • Greenbrier at Ware County
  • Wayne County at Benedictine
  • Beach at Savannah Christian
  • Savannah Country Day at Calvary Day
  • Groves at Johnson
  • Liberty County at Long County
  • Worth County at Jeff Davis
  • Vidalia at Appling County
  • Tattnall County at Brantley County
  • Windsor Forest at Pierce County
  • Metter at Claxton
  • Screven County at Savannah
  • Emanuel Co. Institute at McIntosh Co. Academy
  • Montgomery County at Jenkins County
  • Bluffton at May River
  • James Island at Hilton Head Island
  • Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Edisto
  • Estill at Bethune-Bowman
  • Branchville at Whale Branch
  • Frederica Academy at Bulloch Academy
  • St. Andrew’s at Pinewood Christian
  • Memorial Day at Thomas Jefferson
  • John Paul II at Hilton Head Christian
  • Trinity Collegiate at Hilton Head Prep
  • Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
  • Cross Schools at The King’s Academy
  • Andrew Jackson at Patrick Henry
  • Pinewood Prep at Thomas Heyward

