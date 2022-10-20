Fans excited to buy merchandise at the CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - This is only the second time ever the course at Congaree Golf Club has been opened to the public, following last year’s Palmetto Championship, meaning it’s only the second opportunity for people to get their hands on Congaree gear.

”With it being such a short notice tournament we struggled keeping merchandise in stock, so that was kinda the theme last year, but this year we had a little bit more time so I think we’ve got well planned out and I think everyone that wants some of the logo will be able to get it,” said Evan Hyma, head golf pro at Congaree.

Although he says that demand will peak on the weekend, it was certainly there today as well.

”That’s the first thing we did, like he insisted on getting merch. We didn’t go anywhere else he was like, ‘we gotta go find the merch,’” said Oli Babin, who bought merchandise today.

”Pretty cool, nice merch, a lot of options in there,” said Connor Clayton, who also bought merchandise today.

Many, taking advantage of that variety of choices buying…

”Rain jacket, a couple shirts, logo ball,” said Rich Decker.

The exclusivity of those items on their own, not a lot but throw a Congaree logo on any of it and suddenly, they’re collector items.

“You can’t get it out in a store definitely, it’s only available here at the course and there’s a great selection.”

He says he was here and got merch at the Palmetto Championship last year too, believing he just can’t get enough.

