Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

First Alert: Frosty morning, sunny afternoon

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Cold air continues to filter in, leading to mid to upper 30s for lows. A Frost Advisory is in effect through daybreak, protect your sensitive plants! A few inland communities will have a chance to briefly drop down to freezing just after sunrise!

After a really chilly start with wind chills in the 30s, temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s by lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A gradual warming trend leads us into the weekend, but Friday morning will still be chilly with lows in Savannah in the lower 40s. Highs return to the lower 70s Friday afternoon with mid to upper 70s likely this weekend. It’ll be another great one to get outside!

Warmer weather builds in this coming work week with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday along with just a minimal chance of rain.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
Missing toddler’s mother in court for hearing on custody of other children
Derek Ramone San Juan
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man

Latest News

Freeze and Frost
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-19-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert: Near-record lows this morning, chilly afternoon!
COLD start to the day!
Andrew's COLD Wednesday morning forecast 10.19