First Alert: Frosty morning, sunny afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day:

It's another chilly star to the day, Jesup is already down to freezing! pic.twitter.com/xpekANTD5x — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 20, 2022

Cold air continues to filter in, leading to mid to upper 30s for lows. A Frost Advisory is in effect through daybreak, protect your sensitive plants! A few inland communities will have a chance to briefly drop down to freezing just after sunrise!

Frosty conditions are possible away from the coast through the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/yQ5ZuaG7aS — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 20, 2022

After a really chilly start with wind chills in the 30s, temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s by lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with a northwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A gradual warming trend leads us into the weekend, but Friday morning will still be chilly with lows in Savannah in the lower 40s. Highs return to the lower 70s Friday afternoon with mid to upper 70s likely this weekend. It’ll be another great one to get outside!

Warmer weather builds in this coming work week with highs near 80 on Monday and Tuesday along with just a minimal chance of rain.

The tropics remain quiet, but hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of November.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.