Flu cases on the rise earlier than normal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flu season generally starts in November, but this year it’s making an early appearance.

Local health professionals are doing everything they can to get people prepared. You can come to your doctor’s office, of course pharmacies and the heath department.

The Coastal Health District is doing everything they can to make getting a flu shot easy and accessible for everyone in Coastal Georgia.

They’ve been hosting drive-thru vaccine clinics all across our area for the last few weeks, including one in Chatham County Wednesday.

They’ll have another one in Chatham on Wednesday, and one in McIntosh County Thursday.

Sally Silbermann, public information officer for the Coastal Health District, says things were a little slow in the morning but started picking up later in the day.

That’s what they wanted to see as this year’s flu season is supposed to be worse than the past few years.

“What you don’t want to get is flu, maybe COVID with it, two respiratory diseases, so now is the time do it, and please if you don’t get it through the health department, your doctor, federally qualified health centers, urgent care centers, there are plenty of places to get vaccinated, so, we don’t care where you get your flu shot, we just want you to get it,” Silbermann said.

The flu can be especially dangerous for older people, but spreads most easily in places like schools.

Dr. Ben Spitalnick with Pediatric Associates of Savannah says he’s already seen an influx of kids with the flu in his office.

Some of those symptoms include high fever, aches and chills, a wet cough with congestion, and excessive tiredness.

He says typically, the goal is to get people vaccinated by Halloween because flu season usually doesn’t start until November. But with cases already coming in, he says don’t wait any longer.

The majority of the children he’s seen haven’t gotten the flu vaccine, but as a reminder, all kids older than 6 months are eligible.

“Most pediatrician offices, which is nice, have both the shot version or the nasal version, so we offer both the shot or the nose spray. Both are highly effective, both have the same strains, four strains of protection, and for parents that might not want to get their kid a vaccine because they’re afraid of an extra shot, the nose spray makes it easy,” Dr. Spitalnick said.

Dr. Ben added that most flu deaths are seen in older people, but children can spread it to the elderly very easy, which is why getting as many people vaccinated as possible is so important.

