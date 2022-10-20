Georgia Southern history professor shares insight on British Prime Minister’s resignation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday. Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

WTOC sat down with a professor of history at Georgia Southern University to get a little more insight on what the U.S. can take from her actions.

“I think it’s instructive that she put forth these free market principals, that she wanted, she said a low tax, high growth society and she put through, through her chancellor of the extractor whom she fired, a 45 billion dollar pound tax cut including on the highest earners and the markets resoundingly rejected that so I think that’s the interesting part of Americans. How do global markets respond with higher tax cuts but no cuts to services,” said Dr. Carol Herringer.

Truss said that she would stay in office until a successor has been chosen.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.