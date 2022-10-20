Ghost Pirates to operate public skating, youth hockey at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates organization will operate the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in the Savannah Civic Center the entire 2022-23 season.

The team will sometimes practice at the facility, but will also host public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.

“This agreement is a win-win – ensuring the success of Savannah’s first professional hockey team while introducing new sports programs focused on expanding opportunities and exposing young people in our community,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in a prepared statement. “For many years, public skating during the holiday season was one of the most popular events at the Civic Center. Savannah can’t wait for its return.”

Public skating at the Savannah Civic Center is expected to begin on Thanksgiving weekend and end in May 2023. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the partnership between the Ghost Pirates and the City of Savannah will be outlined at a later date. A schedule is being developed and will be posted on GhostPiratesIce.com

“The goal of this cooperative initiative is to increase participation in ice sports at all ages and levels,” Zawyer Sports President Bob Ohrablo said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the City of Savannah assisting as we introduce ice sports to the local community.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.