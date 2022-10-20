Glennville murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshal’s Office with arresting a suspect in the 1500 block of Rice Shire Road on Thursday.

Jamie Ellis, Jr. was taken into custody in Ridgeland, S.C.

He was wanted for the Sept. 19 murder of Dequan Thorpe in Glennville, Ga.

Ellis was transported to the Tattnall County Jail.

