Jasper Co. businesses reaping benefits of PGA crowds

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - CJ CUP action is officially underway as some of the biggest names in golf are on the course at Congaree.

The tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Jasper County over the next few days. That applies inside the ropes at Congaree but also outside, as it’s no secret to businesses nearby.

The workers at PJ’s Coffee said Thursday morning was pretty much non-stop, but they’re looking forward to an even busier weekend.

“Expecting to be pretty busy, pretty steady at least. We have the drive through and inside so we’re expecting both to be moving pretty good. We have more pastries prepped, we have more people on staff getting ready,” PJ’s Coffee assistant manager, Misty Brower said.

Brower said they had a few players stop in last year during the Palmetto Championship, so she’s hoping for more of the same in the next few days.

