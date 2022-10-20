Munchies by Mojo

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Instead of showing you how to cook something for your family, we decided to highlight a local company making food for dogs.

Dawn Kirchinger is the chief baking officer for a dog treat company called “Munchies for Mojo.” She promises her dog treats are top notch.

But that’s not all, the company is also very involved with local animal rescues and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

