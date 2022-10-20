One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16.

Officials say the shooting incident involved a juvenile.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigating.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (843)726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.