Parent University events returning to Savannah public schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For two decades, Parent University enjoyed a close partnership with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, but the pandemic made school facilities unavailable for program that teaches parents to be their child’s first teacher.

This weekend, Parent U returns to local schools with an Early Learning College event at Andrea B. Williams Elementary School.

Executive Director Michael O’Neal joined us with details on this latest step forward for Parent University.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.