Savannah Baptist Program to help start certified nursing assistant careers

By Sam Bauman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking to jump start a new career there’s a great program to become a certified nursing assistant at the Savannah Baptist Center.

“That is excellent. Ya’ll doing pretty good here.”

It’s maybe not what you’d expect to find here in the Savannah Baptist Center.

“This is a 5-week fast paced program, but you have all the aids an assistance that you need.”

The Dunamis Health Care Academy was the dream of Dr. Renee Thornton.

“I have had a desire to teach nursing. I’ve been in nursing almost 40 years and I also enjoy educating,” Dr. Thorton said.

Combining her passions with one thing in mind.

“My goal in life is to give somebody something to cause them to be better today.”

And if you talk to students from her first graduating class, it’s a goal it would seem she’s achieved.

“Anything you put your mind to Dr. Thornton will definitely help you achieve it. She’ll be the push behind you, give you the keys, give you all the knowledge you need. If you want it, it’s truly attainable,” Jessica Strobert said.

Of course, Dr. Thornton knows there will still be hesitation to step out of your comfort zone and give this program a shot…but if you ask her.

“Time is going to pass whether you do something or nothing so you might as well do something. In 5 weeks, you can have a career or a steppingstone,” Dr. Thorton said.

A life changing opportunity, just one step away.

“So, this is a starter for me to go pursue what I really want to do,” Tanisha Cook said.

Now unlike the GED program at the Savannah Baptist Center there is a cost for the CNA courses, but they do offer grants and scholarships.

For more information, please click here.

