1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive.

Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot.

The man died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Police also say the woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

