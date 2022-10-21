1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive.

Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot.

The man died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Police also say the woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.

