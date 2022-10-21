Sky Cams
2022 American Stock Dog grand finals at the Sunbelt Ag Expo

(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year, North America’s premier farm show brings thousands to the little town of Moultrie. But it isn’t just farmers getting in on the action.

“I live and breathe for my dogs and the sheep.”

You may be able to relate to the bond between man and their “best friends”, but come to the American Stock Dog Grand Finals and you’ll see a partnership like no other.

Becky Waller says she’s a newcomer to the sport, but it’s quickly become the passion that gets her up before the sun most mornings. It’s something she’s pursued since her move from Savannah out to Rincon and calls the sport love at first bite.

“I now own a farm and have sheep - we might be the only sheep farmers in Effingham County,” Waller said.

When it comes to the stock dog trials, Becky says there’s more going on than meets the eye for many stopping by.

“Competition involves driving, picking up sheep and moving them from one place to another. There’s also something called shedding, which separates one sheep from the two others.”

And while the competition is hard, Becky and Sweep are out there having the time of their lives.

“It is so much fun. It is infectious. So, it is on my mind all the time, from, even when I’m sleeping, I wake up and say oh, you know. This run, I’ll will go over and over in my mind and say if you would have done that just a little bit quicker or had you stopped just a little bit quicker or had you walked up.”

Sunbelt Ag Expo organizers all agree this event brings the fun every year, but when the trials are over the work doesn’t stop.

“This is just a little part of what I do. We’re up at 5:30 in the morning. And the last time I check on my sheep is at 6 at night, so this is a full time job, pretty much.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

