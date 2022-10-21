Sky Cams
2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart gets new technology(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart is now the most modernized unit in the entire Army and it’s thanks to new equipment.

This is one of the many tanks and fighting vehicles that helps put Fort Stewart at the top of the list when it comes to having the most up-to-date equipment.

Military leaders say it makes all the difference for their soldiers.

“When they do eventually, if they ever go to battle, they know they’ve got the most lethal, most accurate, most reliable equipment possible,” Lt. Col. James Perkin, squadron commander.

The 2nd Armored Brigade recently completed its final training on one of the newer tanks concluding a modernization process that began last spring. Lt. Col. Perkins says modernizing also helps keep costs down.

“Now, they’ve integrated replaceable parts. So, instead of having to replace an entire unit, you can open it up and replace a card or a chip for $20-30. That saves the taxpayers a lot of money. An investment up front by the army, but over the lifetime of those weapons systems, will save the taxpayers money.”

Those who use the equipment say it gives them an added layer of security on the battlefield.

“As a unit as a whole that’s operating these tanks, it makes us more lethal. It makes us more efficient as far as knowing what we have, and what the capabilities are,” said Sgt. Ralston Trotter, gunnery sergeant.

A commitment to staying modern in training and in combat.

