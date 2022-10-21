Army leaders address mold in barracks on Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, as many Fort Stewart soldiers returned from deployment overseas, they came back to moldy rooms in their barracks.

It’s been an ongoing issue on the military installation and now, Army leaders are stepping in to take a new approach to the issue.

The Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army was here touring rooms to see the problem for himself.

WTOC got a look inside at what many of the barracks across Fort Stewart look like. Peter Hoffman, the area representative of the Army Secretary, says seeing the current mold conditions highlights the work that needs to be done.

“Walking through the barracks, it’s clear that we’ve probably underinvested in our barracks over a long period of time. That’s being addressed. Over the coming years, there’s going to be a lot more investment, significant investment, in fixing the barracks,” said Hoffman.

Many of these buildings were built the 1970s. Older buildings, combined with the climate of coastal Georgia, lead to the continued spread of mold, maintenance teams say.

“Here in the spring and the summer, we have an average relative humidity around 80%, so it propagates very quickly,” said Bill McGovern, an engineer with Army Directorate of Public Works.

Which is often worsened when the room is left unoccupied, like when soldiers are deployed or take leave.

“When we deployed the year before last, there was a lot of mold when we came back, because they were unoccupied for so long,” said Spc. Kiara Boazman, who has lived in barracks since 2019.

Of around 5,700 rooms on the military installation, 906 have had their mold problems addressed to date. There are still 152 rooms with open work orders related to mold issues. Leaders say it’s part of a larger plan.

“Renovation for them is going to happen over the course of 10 years, all of these will be renovated. Plus, in addition to that, we’re also pursuing funding and resources to also build new barracks as we move forward with this over the course of time,” said Col. Manny Ramirez, the Fort Stewart Garrison Commander.

Hoffman says he’ll report what he saw today to the U.S. Army Secretary.

